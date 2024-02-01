Insider Selling: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) COO Sells $82,800.00 in Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) COO Tina Marriott Larson sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total transaction of $82,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,290,571.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Tina Marriott Larson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 16th, Tina Marriott Larson sold 3,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.76, for a total transaction of $20,280.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 4.4 %

Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.41 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.52 and a 200-day moving average of $8.89. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $16.75.

Institutional Trading of Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.20 million. Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 617.74% and a negative return on equity of 64.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 200.4% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 20,654,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,651,000 after buying an additional 13,777,689 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 134.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,689,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,775,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129,935 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,203,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,749,000 after purchasing an additional 5,680,656 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $33,703,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,506,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,627,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RXRX has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

Further Reading

