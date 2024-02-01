Insider Selling: SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) COO Sells $344,620.50 in Stock

SouthState Co. (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Free Report) COO Renee R. Brooks sold 4,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total transaction of $344,620.50. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,178.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

SouthState Stock Performance

Shares of SSB stock opened at $83.10 on Thursday. SouthState Co. has a one year low of $59.51 and a one year high of $87.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $81.76 and its 200 day moving average is $74.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Get SouthState alerts:

SouthState Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. SouthState’s payout ratio is 32.20%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SouthState

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SSB. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SouthState by 40.3% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 2.9% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,849,341 shares of the bank’s stock worth $187,487,000 after buying an additional 80,275 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of SouthState in the third quarter worth $424,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,592,127 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,762,000 after buying an additional 80,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of SouthState by 26.5% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 95,756 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,300,000 after buying an additional 20,056 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SSB shares. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of SouthState from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Raymond James lowered shares of SouthState from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SouthState in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of SouthState from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SouthState

SouthState Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SouthState Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SouthState and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.