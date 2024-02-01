Insight Advisors LLC PA Cuts Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,316 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 683 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $345,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenview Trust Co boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 4,932 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Occidental Petroleum by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,457 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. PFG Investments LLC raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,423 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OXY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.29.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

OXY opened at $57.57 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $50.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.51 and its 200 day moving average is $61.47. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.12 and a 12-month high of $67.67.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.29. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 2,149,802 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $56.91 per share, with a total value of $122,345,231.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 230,200,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,100,729,178.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 8,720,708 shares of company stock valued at $505,766,000 over the last 90 days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

