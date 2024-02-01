Insight Advisors LLC PA Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Insight Advisors LLC PA decreased its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 850 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 3.0% during the second quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 869 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.0% during the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 2.1% during the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 0.8% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,244 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Mastercard by 8.4% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 348 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mastercard news, Director Richard K. Davis bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,743 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard K. Davis acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.96 per share, with a total value of $390,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,809,123.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total transaction of $48,590,139.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,172,589 shares in the company, valued at $37,914,253,871.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 394,446 shares of company stock worth $153,542,033 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of MA opened at $449.23 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $421.28 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $340.21 and a one year high of $462.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $423.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $406.98.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $510.00 to $496.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $424.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $420.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $463.50.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

