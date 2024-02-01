Insight Advisors LLC PA Lowers Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Insight Advisors LLC PA trimmed its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% in the 1st quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $97,000.

FTCS stock opened at $80.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $79.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.71. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $69.70 and a 12-month high of $81.91. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4313 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

