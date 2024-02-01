Insight Advisors LLC PA Lowers Stock Position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Posted by on Feb 1st, 2024

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGTFree Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned 0.06% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 1,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NUGT opened at $27.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average is $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $367.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.98. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $51.89.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

(Free Report)

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.