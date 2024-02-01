Insight Advisors LLC PA Lowers Stock Position in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT)

Insight Advisors LLC PA reduced its stake in shares of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares (NYSEARCA:NUGT – Free Report) by 22.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,441 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA owned 0.06% of Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 1,328.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000.

Get Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares alerts:

Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of NUGT opened at $27.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average is $31.42. The company has a market capitalization of $367.62 million, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.98. Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares has a 12-month low of $24.18 and a 12-month high of $51.89.

About Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares

The Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2X Shares (NUGT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Arca Gold Miners (NTR) index. The fund provides 2x leveraged exposure to a market-cap-weighted index of global gold and silver mining firms. NUGT was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is managed by Direxion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily Gold Miners Index Bull 2x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.