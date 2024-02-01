Insight Advisors LLC PA Reduces Stake in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA)

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (NYSEARCA:VNLA – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,386 shares of the company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

VNLA opened at $48.59 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $48.34 and a 200-day moving average of $48.06. Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF has a 52 week low of $47.45 and a 52 week high of $48.62.

The Janus Henderson Short Duration Income ETF (VNLA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the 3-Month USD LIBOR index. The fund is an actively-managed fixed income fund that aims to outperform the FTSE 3-Month US Treasury Bill Index by holding a wide range of fixed income securities with an aggregate duration target of 0-2 years.

