Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Short Interest Down 6.1% in January

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the December 31st total of 199,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days. Approximately 13.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of ISPO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,605. The company has a market cap of $26.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66. Inspirato has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $29.40.
Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($6.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by ($3.60). The firm had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.41 million. Research analysts predict that Inspirato will post -15.96 earnings per share for the current year.
Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed (bucket list) itineraries, and other experiences.
