Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO) Short Interest Down 6.1% in January

Inspirato Incorporated (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,500 shares, a drop of 6.1% from the December 31st total of 199,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.7 days. Approximately 13.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Inspirato Price Performance

Shares of ISPO traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,605. The company has a market cap of $26.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.28 and a beta of -0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.66. Inspirato has a 52-week low of $3.15 and a 52-week high of $29.40.

Get Inspirato alerts:

Inspirato (NASDAQ:ISPO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($6.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.66) by ($3.60). The firm had revenue of $82.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.41 million. Research analysts predict that Inspirato will post -15.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspirato

About Inspirato

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Inspirato by 30.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 479,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 113,193 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspirato by 45.0% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 72,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Inspirato by 1,093.8% in the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 119,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 109,381 shares during the period. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspirato in the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inspirato in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Inspirato Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a subscription-based luxury travel company. The company provides affluent travelers access to a portfolio of curated luxury vacation homes, and accommodations at luxury hotels and resorts, as well as luxury safaris, cruises, custom-designed (bucket list) itineraries, and other experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Inspirato Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspirato and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.