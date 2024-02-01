Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,174 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of Installed Building Products worth $12,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $507,990,000 after acquiring an additional 405,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,629,000 after acquiring an additional 329,661 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 540,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,806,000 after acquiring an additional 217,671 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,964,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,658,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
IBP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.33.
Insider Activity at Installed Building Products
In other Installed Building Products news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.
Installed Building Products Stock Performance
NYSE:IBP opened at $195.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.46. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.57 and a twelve month high of $199.82.
Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.21 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 15.10%.
Installed Building Products Profile
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Installed Building Products
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 2 REIT stocks set to surge due to red hot data center demand
- What Are Defense Contractor Stocks? How to Invest in Defense
- How and when to use LEAPS stock options
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- 3 reasons airline stocks are a buy right now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.