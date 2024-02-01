Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 99,174 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.35% of Installed Building Products worth $12,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IBP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,454,884 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $507,990,000 after acquiring an additional 405,604 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $239,629,000 after acquiring an additional 329,661 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Installed Building Products by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 540,850 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,806,000 after acquiring an additional 217,671 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,964,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Installed Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,658,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Installed Building Products alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $199.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Installed Building Products from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Truist Financial cut shares of Installed Building Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Installed Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Installed Building Products from $166.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.33.

Insider Activity at Installed Building Products

In other Installed Building Products news, insider William Jeffrey Hire sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.62, for a total value of $823,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,972,973.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Installed Building Products Stock Performance

NYSE:IBP opened at $195.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $176.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.46. Installed Building Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.57 and a twelve month high of $199.82.

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $706.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.21 million. Installed Building Products had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 49.76%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Installed Building Products, Inc. will post 9.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Installed Building Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Installed Building Products’s payout ratio is 15.10%.

Installed Building Products Profile

(Free Report)

Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Installed Building Products, Inc. (NYSE:IBP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.