Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,730,000 shares, a drop of 6.0% from the December 31st total of 1,840,000 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 491,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.
Intapp Price Performance
Shares of INTA traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.03. 36,672 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,034. Intapp has a twelve month low of $27.52 and a twelve month high of $50.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.19.
Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.01). Intapp had a negative net margin of 17.35% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $101.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.82 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Intapp will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Insider Transactions at Intapp
In other news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $61,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 1,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $61,335.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 29,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,330,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thad Jampol sold 697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.19, for a total transaction of $27,315.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 670,090 shares in the company, valued at $26,260,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,780,718 shares of company stock valued at $108,833,335. Corporate insiders own 36.56% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Intapp during the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 91.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 30,026 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 7.1% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 634,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,588,000 after purchasing an additional 41,984 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Intapp by 175.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after purchasing an additional 16,146 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000.
About Intapp
Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.
