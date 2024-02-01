Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Reduces Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,905 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 21,051 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up approximately 2.8% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned 0.25% of Autodesk worth $110,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $254.33. 115,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,926. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.39. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.38 and a 12-month high of $257.63. The firm has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.08. Autodesk had a return on equity of 84.81% and a net margin of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on ADSK. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.40.

Insider Activity at Autodesk

In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,915 shares of company stock worth $7,829,249 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

