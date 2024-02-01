Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Reduces Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd lowered its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 531,905 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 21,051 shares during the period. Autodesk makes up approximately 2.8% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned 0.25% of Autodesk worth $110,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Autodesk by 342.9% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 166 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 179 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 221 shares of the software company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.
Autodesk Trading Up 0.2 %
Autodesk stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $254.33. 115,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,165,926. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $218.39. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.38 and a 12-month high of $257.63. The firm has a market cap of $54.40 billion, a PE ratio of 59.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research firms recently commented on ADSK. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Autodesk from $228.50 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Autodesk from $245.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their target price on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.40.
Insider Activity at Autodesk
In related news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total transaction of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 2,500 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $625,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,829,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 308 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.27, for a total value of $67,227.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,539.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,915 shares of company stock worth $7,829,249 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Autodesk
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
