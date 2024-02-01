Intermede Investment Partners Ltd Sells 18,755 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Intermede Investment Partners Ltd decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 472,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 18,755 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 4.4% of Intermede Investment Partners Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd owned approximately 0.15% of S&P Global worth $172,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in S&P Global during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in S&P Global by 72.3% during the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 300.0% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $433.22.

S&P Global Stock Performance

Shares of SPGI traded up $3.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $452.26. 144,062 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,013,495. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $432.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $401.22. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $321.14 and a 1 year high of $457.19. The stock has a market cap of $143.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 26th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.57%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

