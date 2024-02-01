Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Sets New 52-Week High at $58.18

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $58.18 and last traded at $58.18, with a volume of 1976 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.76.

Intertek Group Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.06.

Intertek Group Company Profile

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

