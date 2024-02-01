Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 227,095 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 32% from the previous session’s volume of 332,081 shares.The stock last traded at $18.69 and had previously closed at $18.84.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,665,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,067,000 after buying an additional 6,881,988 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.2% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,920,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,251 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 97.1% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,476,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,698,382 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $21,811,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $16,440,000.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

