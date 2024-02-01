Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

IVZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Invesco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Invesco from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Invesco from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.15.

Invesco Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of IVZ opened at $15.83 on Tuesday. Invesco has a 52-week low of $12.48 and a 52-week high of $20.56. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a PE ratio of -21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 5.10, a current ratio of 31.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.19% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after buying an additional 8,560,175 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 14.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,384,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco by 5.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,752,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,146,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Invesco by 58.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,174,000 after purchasing an additional 9,345,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,600,851 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $161,005,000 after purchasing an additional 251,010 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.27% of the company’s stock.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

