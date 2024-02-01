Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,554,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,859 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Keybank National Association OH owned approximately 1.61% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF worth $645,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 42.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RSP traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $156.63. 1,131,686 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,665,483. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $133.34 and a 52-week high of $158.84. The company has a market capitalization of $44.28 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.48 and its 200-day moving average is $148.67.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.