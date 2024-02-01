Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) Stake Lifted by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV – Free Report) by 45.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,529 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,651 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.6% during the first quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 261,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 17,649 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of XSLV traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $42.80. 2,461 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 57,822. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a 12-month low of $37.69 and a 12-month high of $48.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.35. The company has a market cap of $444.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 0.93.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (XSLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 120 least volatile securities from the S&P 600. XSLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

