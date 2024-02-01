IPVERSE Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $89,395.54 (IPV)

IPVERSE (IPV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. IPVERSE has a market cap of $467.10 million and approximately $89,395.54 worth of IPVERSE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IPVERSE token can now be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000007 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IPVERSE has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000794 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000029 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000020 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
IPVERSE Profile
IPVERSE launched on February 7th, 2022. IPVERSE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. IPVERSE’s official Twitter account is @ipverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IPVERSE is ipverse.io.
Buying and Selling IPVERSE
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IPVERSE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IPVERSE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IPVERSE using one of the exchanges listed above.
