iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Position Increased by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 300.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,415 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 156.0% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. New Republic Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 276.5% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

TLT stock opened at $96.66 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.22. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.42 and a fifty-two week high of $109.35.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $0.3105 dividend. This represents a $3.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

