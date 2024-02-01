iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Acquired by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 18.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,235 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,344 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 151.3% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

DGRO stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.57. 441,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,726,565. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $47.19 and a 1-year high of $55.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.71. The firm has a market cap of $25.25 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.