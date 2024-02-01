iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Keystone Financial Services

Keystone Financial Services grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 20.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,387 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,811 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 28.0% of Keystone Financial Services’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $52,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,141,000 after buying an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IVV stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $486.77. 1,430,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,078,484. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $473.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $453.22. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $382.37 and a 1 year high of $493.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

