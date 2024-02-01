iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,789,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,359 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Keybank National Association OH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $357,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 56.2% during the second quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 289 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 62.0% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 324 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 181.5% during the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 473 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IJR stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $104.39. The company had a trading volume of 518,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,877,600. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.23. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $110.55. The stock has a market cap of $72.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

