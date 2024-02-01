iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Hits New 12-Month High at $85.16

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $85.16 and last traded at $85.14, with a volume of 208526 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.00.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.03 and its 200-day moving average is $79.17. The stock has a market cap of $15.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.95.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,218,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,706,000 after purchasing an additional 196,239 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. KFG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $368,000.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.