iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Sold by Americana Partners LLC

Americana Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 16.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 28,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,373 shares during the period. Americana Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Norris Perne & French LLP MI grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Norris Perne & French LLP MI now owns 24,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $871,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 33,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 16,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IAU opened at $38.49 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.23. iShares Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $34.31 and a 1-year high of $39.45.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

