iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Hits New 12-Month High at $65.14

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $65.14 and last traded at $64.94, with a volume of 16856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.10.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMCG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at about $46,000.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

