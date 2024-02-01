iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCB – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,749 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 639 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ILCB. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,501,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 15,432 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $570,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $437,000.

Shares of iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF stock opened at $66.77 on Thursday. iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $52.44 and a twelve month high of $67.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $65.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.23. The firm has a market cap of $857.99 million, a PE ratio of 22.25 and a beta of 1.01.

The iShares Morningstar U.S. Equity ETF (ILCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Large-Mid Cap index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index consists of both growth and value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCB was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

