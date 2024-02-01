iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Position Lessened by Keystone Financial Services

Keystone Financial Services cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,342 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for 5.8% of Keystone Financial Services’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Keystone Financial Services owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF worth $10,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 98,322.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,318,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,935,000 after acquiring an additional 128,187,856 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,789,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,705 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 11.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,236,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,471,000 after purchasing an additional 769,964 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,797,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,511,000 after purchasing an additional 383,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,548,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,062,000 after acquiring an additional 34,197 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

EFG stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $97.13. The stock had a trading volume of 836,897 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $85.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $94.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.49. The firm has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

