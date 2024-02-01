iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) Shares Sold by Keystone Financial Services

Keystone Financial Services cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services’ holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 654.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA DSI traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $93.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,902. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.03. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52 week low of $71.82 and a 52 week high of $94.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.