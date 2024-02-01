iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $84.99

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $84.99 and last traded at $84.84, with a volume of 57913 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.93.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

The company has a market cap of $535.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EUSA. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 294,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,842,000 after buying an additional 21,046 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 33,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,483,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 237,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,880,000 after buying an additional 29,397 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

