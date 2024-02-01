iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA) Sets New 52-Week High at $84.99

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF (NYSEARCA:EUSA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $84.99 and last traded at $84.84, with a volume of 57913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $84.93.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.94. The company has a market capitalization of $535.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 273,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,544,000 after purchasing an additional 103,574 shares during the period. Davidson Investment Advisors raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 208,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,417,000 after acquiring an additional 29,607 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,507,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000.

iShares MSCI USA Equal Weighted ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI USA ETF, formerly iShares MSCI USA Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment resulte that correspond to the price and yield performance of the MSCI USA Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of equity securities in the 85% by market capitalization of equity securities listed on stock exchanges in the United States.

