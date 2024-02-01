iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $54.25

Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $54.25 and last traded at $54.15, with a volume of 3608 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.10.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.55.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares New York Muni Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 434.5% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 64.1% during the third quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares in the last quarter.

iShares New York Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

