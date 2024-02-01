iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) Stock Holdings Reduced by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,151 shares during the quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJJ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,765,000 after acquiring an additional 46,157,887 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,876,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,031,000 after buying an additional 78,301 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,358,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,575,000 after buying an additional 22,610 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 864,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,653,000 after buying an additional 25,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evensky & Katz LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 627,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJJ traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $110.19. 41,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,465. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $110.50 and its 200-day moving average is $105.84. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $92.79 and a 52 week high of $116.78.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

