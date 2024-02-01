iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 819,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 77,105 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $85,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 75.7% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $108.21. The company had a trading volume of 592,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,058. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.74 and a twelve month high of $111.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.43.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

