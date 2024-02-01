iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 64,138 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 47,785 shares.The stock last traded at $59.05 and had previously closed at $59.16.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $830.88 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.85 and a 200-day moving average of $54.12.

Institutional Trading of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 101.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 296,300.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

