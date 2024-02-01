iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Shares Sold by Financial Counselors Inc.

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,258 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Technology ETF were worth $2,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 286.6% in the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

IYW stock opened at $126.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40 and a beta of 1.15. iShares U.S. Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $131.96.

About iShares U.S. Technology ETF

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

