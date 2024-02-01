iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Holdings Raised by Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC

Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 74.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,940,249 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,116,103 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 5.4% of Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC owned about 0.46% of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF worth $108,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOVT. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.00. 8,671,519 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average of $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

