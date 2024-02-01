iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT) Shares Bought by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 94.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,716 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,233 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 1.5% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 2,604 shares in the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $802,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,080,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 64,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 9,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 356,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after buying an additional 33,492 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.00. 8,671,519 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.44.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

