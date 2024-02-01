Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Bought by Jump Financial LLC

Jump Financial LLC raised its holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) by 462.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,737 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,962 shares during the quarter. Jump Financial LLC’s holdings in Itron were worth $2,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Itron in the second quarter valued at $307,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Itron in the second quarter valued at $11,944,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in Itron by 313.4% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,595 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 8,790 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in Itron by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 622,691 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,896,000 after purchasing an additional 17,925 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Itron by 453.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 114,856 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,958,000 after purchasing an additional 94,085 shares during the period. 95.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itron alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on ITRI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Itron in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Itron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Itron Stock Down 1.5 %

ITRI stock opened at $72.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.37. Itron, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.35 and a 52 week high of $79.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.47. Itron had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The firm had revenue of $560.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that Itron, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Itron Profile

(Free Report)

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.