Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,707 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,561 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Jabil were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. abrdn plc acquired a new position in Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at $6,783,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at $230,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 6.4% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 9,477 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at $8,879,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Jabil alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on JBL. StockNews.com downgraded Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays reduced their target price on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

Jabil Stock Performance

Shares of JBL stock opened at $125.29 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.16 and a fifty-two week high of $141.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $125.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 5.46%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $2,526,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,072,062. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Jabil news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.32, for a total value of $2,526,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 364,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,072,062. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,658 shares of company stock valued at $9,538,171. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

(Free Report)

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.