Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd’s holdings in Jabil were worth $7,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Jabil by 87.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth $41,000. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 73.3% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Jabil by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com lowered Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.88.

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In other news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,285,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Roberto Ferri sold 6,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.97, for a total value of $803,604.51. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 37,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,875,434.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,658 shares of company stock worth $9,538,171. Corporate insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Stock Up 0.9 %

Jabil stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $126.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 138,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,819. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.16 and a fifty-two week high of $141.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.22.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. Jabil’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.46%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

