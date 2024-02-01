Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 227,716 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 43,184 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned 0.18% of Jabil worth $28,895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Jabil by 71.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,591,893 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Jabil by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000,000 after buying an additional 127,736 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Jabil by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,026,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,528,000 after buying an additional 221,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jabil by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,947,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,320,000 after buying an additional 81,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Jabil by 230.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,863,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,018,000 after buying an additional 1,299,593 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JBL opened at $125.29 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.16 and a twelve month high of $141.38. The firm has a market cap of $15.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.33 and a 200-day moving average of $120.22.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. Jabil had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 41.09%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.46%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jabil has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.88.

In other Jabil news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,285,976. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,842,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,401,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $3,853,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,285,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 75,658 shares of company stock valued at $9,538,171. 2.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

