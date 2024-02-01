Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Shares Gap Up to $124.32

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $124.32, but opened at $127.00. Jabil shares last traded at $127.41, with a volume of 84,385 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Jabil from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Jabil from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Jabil from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Jabil from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.88.

Jabil Trading Down 1.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $15.98 billion, a PE ratio of 21.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.22.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 14th. The technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 41.09% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.46%.

In related news, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,285,976. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jabil news, CEO Steven D. Borges sold 14,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,842,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,401,180. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David M. Stout sold 31,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $3,853,656.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at $8,285,976. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 75,658 shares of company stock worth $9,538,171 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Jabil by 15.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,084 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,335,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,857 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Jabil by 71.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,232,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $549,457,000 after buying an additional 2,591,893 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Jabil by 0.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,392,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $684,236,000 after buying an additional 36,560 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Jabil by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,454,878 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000,000 after buying an additional 127,736 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Jabil by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,026,017 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,528,000 after purchasing an additional 221,458 shares during the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

