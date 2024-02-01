Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.37.

JACK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ JACK opened at $77.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.95. Jack in the Box has a 12-month low of $60.43 and a 12-month high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $372.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.48 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 7.73%. The company’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 27.94%.

In other news, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 1,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $112,556.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $927,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 605 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $41,146.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,556.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 1,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $112,556.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $927,248.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,176 shares of company stock worth $1,502,063. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Jack in the Box by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 6,622 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Jack in the Box in the 1st quarter valued at about $599,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 153.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,192 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 11,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares during the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

