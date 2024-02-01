Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the December 31st total of 936,600 shares. Approximately 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 372,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack in the Box news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $41,146.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,556.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 605 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total transaction of $41,146.05. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,556.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sarah L. Super sold 419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.56, for a total value of $34,173.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,106.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,502,063 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 45.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 621 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Jack in the Box by 0.8% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 24,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,114,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jack in the Box during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Jack in the Box by 8.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,241 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JACK shares. Northcoast Research raised Jack in the Box from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $93.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jack in the Box presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.37.

Jack in the Box Stock Down 2.2 %

JACK stock opened at $77.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.77. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $60.43 and a fifty-two week high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $372.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.48 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 7.73%. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jack in the Box will post 6.39 EPS for the current year.

Jack in the Box Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is 27.94%.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

