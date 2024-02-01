Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Shares Gap Up to $28.76

Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $28.76, but opened at $30.30. Janus Henderson Group shares last traded at $30.24, with a volume of 297,723 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JHG shares. UBS Group started coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.94.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.64 and its 200 day moving average is $26.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.11 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 16.12%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Janus Henderson Group

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Janus Henderson Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 486.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 19,944.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.17% of the company’s stock.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

