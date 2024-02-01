Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Bought by Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC

Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,718 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JAZZ. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.6% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 202 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 85.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 546 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, Director Mark Douglas Smith sold 417 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.27, for a total value of $49,735.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,531.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ JAZZ opened at $122.72 on Thursday. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1 year low of $111.25 and a 1 year high of $158.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $121.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.01. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The firm had revenue of $972.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JAZZ shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $240.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.90.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

