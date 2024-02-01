JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Shares Gap Down to $23.46

JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $23.46, but opened at $22.48. JD.com shares last traded at $22.45, with a volume of 3,301,959 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JD. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $61.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of JD.com from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $35.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.57.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The information services provider reported $6.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.87 by $0.83. JD.com had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $247.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that JD.com, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JD. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 173.6% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 833,175 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,433,000 after acquiring an additional 528,663 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 95.6% in the 2nd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,345,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $45,905,000 after acquiring an additional 657,500 shares during the period. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 547,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,944,000 after acquiring an additional 62,129 shares during the period. Maxi Investments CY Ltd lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 111.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maxi Investments CY Ltd now owns 379,020 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,936,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 1,328.6% in the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 500,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,696,000 after purchasing an additional 465,000 shares during the period. 15.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc provides supply chain-based technologies and services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

