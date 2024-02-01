Joanne Shaw Purchases 589 Shares of CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG) Stock

CVS Group plc (LON:CVSG – Get Free Report) insider Joanne Shaw purchased 589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,696 ($21.56) per share, for a total transaction of £9,989.44 ($12,699.52).

CVS Group Stock Down 0.4 %

CVS Group stock opened at GBX 1,688 ($21.46) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,617.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,695.60. The company has a market capitalization of £1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 2,910.34, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVSG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,370 ($30.13) price target on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 1,900 ($24.15) target price on shares of CVS Group in a research report on Monday, December 4th.

CVS Group Company Profile

CVS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in veterinary, pet crematoria, online pharmacy, and retail businesses. The company operates through four segments: Veterinary Practices, Laboratories, Crematoria, and Online Retail Business. It operates in animal veterinary practices and complementary veterinary diagnostic businesses.

