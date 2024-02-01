Johnson Outdoors (JOUT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) will release its 12/31/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 2nd. Analysts expect Johnson Outdoors to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 8th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($1.24). The business had revenue of $96.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.09 million. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, analysts expect Johnson Outdoors to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Johnson Outdoors Stock Down 3.5 %

Johnson Outdoors stock opened at $44.76 on Thursday. Johnson Outdoors has a 52-week low of $44.36 and a 52-week high of $71.88. The firm has a market cap of $458.79 million, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.80.

Johnson Outdoors Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Johnson Outdoors

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 11th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 10th. Johnson Outdoors’s payout ratio is currently 69.47%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JOUT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Johnson Outdoors in the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 36.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 1,017.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Johnson Outdoors by 17.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 60.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Johnson Outdoors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th.

Johnson Outdoors Company Profile

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets seasonal and outdoor recreational products for fishing worldwide. It operates through four segments: Fishing, Camping, Watercraft Recreation, and Diving. The Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

