JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target to $105.00

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 0.38% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Qorvo from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised Qorvo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Qorvo from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.11.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $104.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.60, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $80.62 and a 12 month high of $114.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.04.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

In other Qorvo news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,551.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total transaction of $1,033,877.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Qorvo by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in Qorvo by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 18.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after buying an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

